Cuellar: First-Generation Hispanics Sick of Seeing Their Hard-Earned Money Being Spent on Those Who Jumped the Line

On Monday’s broadcast of NewsNation’s “The Hill,” Rep. Henry Cuellar (D-TX) stated that some counties in his district along the border shifted towards President-Elect Donald Trump because Hispanic voters who are the descendants of legal immigrants see “people jump the line and there [are] billions of dollars being spent of their hard-earned dollars on these migrants, the dam has busted.”

Cuellar said that Democrats, including him, won counties along the border in down-ballot races and “I think the Republicans are going to actually side with me on a lot of the issues that I’ve been talking about for so many years. For so many years, I’ve said, look, you’ve got to have repercussions at the border. For the people that are supposed to come in, you let them in. But the majority of the people that are asking for asylum are going to be rejected, 88 to 90%. So, we have to make sure that people understand, for years, there’s been undercurrent tension with Hispanics that had their parents — like my parents — that came in the legal way, but when they’re seeing people jump the line and there [are] billions of dollars being spent of their hard-earned dollars on these migrants, the dam has busted. And this is why immigration, and certainly, the cost of groceries, whether it’s milk or it’s bread or it’s eggs, those things [are] what got people to change it over to Donald Trump.”

