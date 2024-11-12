MSNBC’s Amandi: Migrants Will Try to Go to ‘Sanctuary Areas’ and That ‘Will Cause an Issue’ ‘in Those Areas’

On Monday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “The Beat,” MSNBC Political Analyst Fernand Amandi predicted that before President-Elect Trump is sworn in “many immigrants are going to try, first, to go to these sanctuary states, sanctuary areas to try and seek some sort of respite, which will cause an issue of its own in those areas.”

Amandi said, “I think you’re going to be seeing, over these next two months, before Donald Trump is sworn in as the next president, a movement all across the country, many immigrants are going to try, first, to go to these sanctuary states, sanctuary areas to try and seek some sort of respite, which will cause an issue of its own in those areas. So, it’s a dark time. There’s no sugarcoating this. I think…we have to be vigilant, we have to come together as Americans and do what we can. But this is, sadly, the consequence of an election that had the worst and most dire consequences.” And predicted that there will be “violence and death” as a result of deporting illegal immigrants.

He added, “I don’t want to be a doomsayer. I’m not here to make people scared. But, unfortunately, it’s Donald Trump and the MAGA message which leads me to this position. … I hope that the American people are able to exercise their First Amendment-protected constitutional rights to peacefully protest. It’s just that, this time around, unlike in the first term, none of those guardrails that were there are going to exist. When there were protests in the first term, it was the chairman of the joint chiefs who said to the president, you cannot use the military, Mr. President, to intimidate or stop the free exercise of speech. This time around, I fully expect them to implement either the Insurrection Act or martial law or something that will try and stifle, immediately, those types of mass protests.”

