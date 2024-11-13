NBC’s Mitchell: Huckabee Wants to Contradict U.N., Deals on Israel, He ‘Has Strong Religious Views’

On Wednesday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “Andrea Mitchell Reports,” host and NBC News Chief Washington Correspondent and Chief Foreign Affairs Correspondent Andrea Mitchell said that President-Elect Donald Trump’s nominee to be United States Ambassador to Israel, Mike Huckabee, wants to “abrogate all of these U.N. resolutions, Camp David, the two-state solution,” and “has strong religious views about this based in the Bible.”

While speaking with Sen. Chris Van Hollen (D-MD), Mitchell said, “I wanted to ask you about Mike Huckabee’s appointment to be ambassador to Israel — not appointment, I should say, him being chosen, he has to be confirmed, and you would be one of those voting on this. He has said that Palestinians have no right to the land on the West Bank, they just happen to live there. He’s also talking about the possibility of annexing the West Bank, which would abrogate all of these U.N. resolutions, Camp David, the two-state solution, what is your reaction to him? He’s an Evangelical Christian and has strong religious views about this based in the Bible.”

