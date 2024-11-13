White House: We Rushed to Get Climate Regulations in So They’d Be Harder to Repeal

During an interview with Bloomberg on Tuesday, White House National Climate Adviser Ali Zaidi stated that “we really ran early this year to finalize” many climate regulations “before May, which, really, I think, ensures durability relative to this arcane statute, the Congressional Review Act. So, I think, because of that foresight, we have, actually, quite a durable regulatory regime going into the next few years.”

Host Joumanna Bercetche asked, [relevant exchange begins around 2:10] “Well, there are still a couple of months left, as well, of the administration. I do wonder if there’s anything that can be done on the regulation front, because regulation can swing quite quickly and it’s set at the federal level. Is there anything that your administration is focusing on to make sure that the climate regulation stays intact as well?”

Zaidi responded, “Yeah. One of the things we’re making sure that we do on the spending front is to get as many of those resources in the hands of communities, nine out of every ten dollars in the investment agenda, already into the bloodstream. On the regulatory front, we really ran early this year to finalize a lot of the key regulations before May, which, really, I think, ensures durability relative to this arcane statute, the Congressional Review Act. So, I think, because of that foresight, we have, actually, quite a durable regulatory regime going into the next few years.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett