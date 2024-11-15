Klobuchar: I’m Hoping Trump Ditches Patel, Keeps FBI Director Wray

Senator Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) said Friday on CNN’s “The Lead” that she hopes President-elect Donald Trump reconsiders replacing FBI director Christopher Wray, whom he previously appointed in 2017, with Kash Patel.

Host Jake Tapper said, “So Trump is also reportedly considering Kash Patel as FBI director. Patel worked in the Defense Department during Trump’s first term. He’s promised in the past to essentially go after Trump’s enemies, and including people in the media. He has not been formally nominated, but it is definitely true that Trump is considering making him FBI director. Do you have a take on him?”

Klobuchar said, “I don’t know him, but I’m concerned when I read that Bill Barr at the time when he was being considered for another position in Justice that Trump’s own former attorney general said over his dead body would he put this person in. What I would like to see happen, I would like to see Christopher Wray serve out his tenure. Let’s not forget, Christopher Wray was a Donald Trump appointee, and we have FBI directors terms for ten years so they overlap presidents, in this case, a Republican president, then a Democratic president, now we’re back with a Republican president. You know, that is my hope. Maybe that won’t happen, but I think that would be best for an agency that I believe that Christopher Wray has greatly enhanced morale in the FBI.”

