Maher: ‘It Doesn’t Matter’ Dems Are Trying to Mess with Results in Casey Race

On Friday's broadcast of HBO's "Real Time," host Bill Maher stated that "when the Democrats lose, the mass is over, go in peace. When the Republicans lose, we have a riot, and we pretend every election is bullshit. This is already something that has passed us to the point where we're not the country we should be or we used to be." And it "doesn't matter to anything" that some Democrats are trying to tip the scales in favor of Sen. Bob Casey (D-PA).

Maher began by saying, “I feel like we’re gliding over something really important in this world — or at least in this country — which is that, when the Democrats lose, the mass is over, go in peace. When the Republicans lose, we have a riot, and we pretend every election is bullshit. This is already something that has passed us to the point where we’re not the country we should be or we used to be.”

Fox News Contributor Mary Katharine Ham responded by praising Biden and Harris for conceding gracefully and said Trump didn’t do that in 2020, but voters didn’t care as much about January 6 as Democrats did.

Maher responded, “But you know that’s not what I’m asking. What I’m asking is, you know that if Trump had lost this election, right now, we would be talking about the votes that are still coming in in Pennsylvania and Wisconsin and he’d be in the courts…one side accepts election losses and one side doesn’t. This asymmetry cannot continue. And the people who are defending it cannot just look past it like, well, we won the election, so, that’s it.”

Ham responded, “Well, currently, Bob Casey, the Democratic Senator in Pennsylvania is doing exactly what you’re saying where he’s looking for all these votes and trying to — and the Bucks County commissioners are saying, we need fake ones, we need to get all the ones that are unregistered –.”

Maher responded, “No, they’re just counting them.” Ham responded that Maher’s assertion isn’t true.

Ham then stated that Casey isn’t equivalent to Trump in 2020, but “you have to recognize that these things happened. For instance, in 2016 and 2000.” Maher responded that they didn’t.

Later, Maher argued that there is an “asymmetry” when it comes to accepting election results. Ham countered that there isn’t as big of an asymmetry as Maher claims.

Maher countered, “Well, on the presidential level it is. Okay, Bob Casey, no one gives a f*ck or even know[s] who he is. It doesn’t matter. It’s a ridiculous argument. It doesn’t matter to anything, we’re talking about the United States of America and who gets to run it and who gets to appoint everybody.”

