Nolte — Golden Era: Trump Settlement Put Tears In CBS Reporter’s Eyes

President Trump is not only successfully suing the regime media, he’s bringing tears to their corrupt eyes.

Welcome to what I consider to be the most golden part of Trump’s Golden Era.

Bill Whitaker, the 60 Minutes correspondent who interviewed Kamala Harris in the segment that brought on Trump’s lawsuit, learned that CBS had agreed to pay Trump $16 million during a Wednesday morning Zoom meeting. According to reports, after the “tense” meeting, the 73 year old Whitaker appeared — tee hee — “teary-eyed” and “quite somber.”

HAHAHAHAHAHA!! Trump made the fake news cry! Trump made the fake news cry! First, he made them pay! Then he made them cry! Oh, is the widdle baby gonna have a tantrum now? Does the widdle baby want Trump to get hit by a train now?

It gets better…

The report goes on to describe the 60 Minutes staff as “dispirited” — which is just how we like them.

After the crybaby Whitaker said a few words during the Zoom meeting, 60 Minutes correspondents Lesley Stahl and Sharyn Alfonsi “voiced deep frustration and dismay” over the settlement.

Few things make me happier than knowing bad people are dispirited, frustrated, dismayed, and have tears in their eyes over a humiliating loss and a glorious piece of accountability.

Trump filed a $20 billion lawsuit against CBS News for editing an interview with then-presidential candidate Kamala Harris in a way that was obviously meant to make her look a little less dumb. This happened just weeks before Election Day. It was a malicious edit with only one motive: to aid and abet the Harris campaign.

Well, you can’t do that. CBS News can survive only because it uses airwaves owned by the public, and does so for free. With this gift comes a legal responsibility to serve the public honestly. Removing Kamala’s word salad and replacing it with the only part of that word salad that sounded halfway intelligent is a dishonest act of intentional misrepresentation on the part of CBS News. The outlet’s smug refusal to release a full transcript of the interview amounted to nothing less than corruption (only after Trump was re-elected did these gangsters release the transcript).

But we all know why CBS settled…

Sure, the Palace Guards in the media like to claim CBS settled to smooth CBS parent company Paramount Global’s merger with Skydance. I don’t think so…

CBS News settled with Trump for the same reason ABC News settled with Trump earlier this year: both outlets knew that discovery (text messages, emails) would reveal just how partisan, corrupt, and dishonest they all are. It would’ve been the CNN defamation suit all over again (which CNNLOL lost) and what those internal CNN texts had revealed about CNN all over again.

The elites within the regime media are some of the most craven and dishonest left-wing activists on the planet. Bad people who knew discovery would’ve exposed them as such.

In my opinion, CBS is so corrupt and partisan, it was willing to pay $16 million to keep its texts and emails secret. And that pretty much says it all.

