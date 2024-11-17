GOP Sen. Mullin: ‘Absolutely’ the Senate Should Have Access to Gaetz Ethics Report

Senator Markwayne Mullin (R-OK) said Sunday on NBC’s “Meet the Press” that the U.S. Senate should “absolutely” have access to the House Ethics Committee’s investigation into now-former Rep. Matt Gaetz.

Kristen Welker said, “I want to start with former Florida Congressman Matt Gaetz who of course President-elect Trump as we just said announced this week was his pick for attorney general. You have said you trust Mr. Trump’s decision making in naming Gaetz but you have been critical of Gaetz as well.”

She added, “You clearly have questions about Matt Gaetz’s character but do you believe that Matt Gaetz is qualified to serve as attorney general?”

Mullin said, “You know, there’s no question that Matt Gaetz and I have had our differences and that’s no secret. Moving forward, I do respect President Trump’s right to appoint these individuals but underneath Article 2, Section 2, Congress has to advise and consent. Matt Gate z is going to go through the same scrutiny as every other individual. The Senate has to confirm him.”

Welker said, “The House Ethics Committee was about to release the findings of the allegation of misconduct by former Congressman Gaetz and of course he abruptly resigned before that happened. A number of your colleagues including members of the Senate Judiciary Committee have said they would like to see that report. Should the house ethics committee release that report, Senator?”

Mullin said, “Absolutely. I believe the Senate should have access to that. Now should it be released to the public or not? That’s I guess that would be part of the negotiations but that should be definitely part of our decision making. ”

