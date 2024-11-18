Dem Rep. Suozzi: ‘Chaos’ from Mass Deportations Will Cause ‘Anarchy’ and People to Seek Protection from Gangs

On Monday’s broadcast of “CNN News Central,” Rep. Tom Suozzi (D-NY) predicted that mass deportations will lead to “chaos” and if President-Elect Trump attempts to use the military, “his efforts will probably fail. And we shouldn’t be doing it. We can’t have people freaking out like that. It will cause chaos, and that will be bad for local law enforcement to have that type of chaos, where people are afraid to go to their local police officers because they’re afraid of all — afraid of the government, and that’s what causes gangs, you go for protection. If you can’t get protection from the police, who do you go to for protection? So, that’s what causes anarchy in societies.”

Suozzi said that mass deportations would cause “chaos” and when the discussion turned to using the military, he stated, “I don’t think it’s legal. We’d have to get the experts to tell us. But there’s a thing called posse comitatus, which [means] you can’t use the military to do civilian work, and that is not a military function. So, that will be challenged, if he tries to do that, and it will probably — his efforts will probably fail. And we shouldn’t be doing it. We can’t have people freaking out like that. It will cause chaos, and that will be bad for local law enforcement to have that type of chaos, where people are afraid to go to their local police officers because they’re afraid of all — afraid of the government, and that’s what causes gangs, you go for protection. If you can’t get protection from the police, who do you go to for protection? So, that’s what causes anarchy in societies.”

