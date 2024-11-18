Gen Z Trump Fans at UFC Fight Tell CNN’s Donie O’Sullivan Why They Are MAGA

CNN’s Donie O’Sullivan interviewed young male supporters of President-elect Donald Trump Saturday outside UFC 309 at Madison Square Garden.

O’Sullivan said, “We are speaking to the young men who helped get Trump elected.”

One young man said, “Saving our country. I don’t got no taxes on my tips now. So thank you, Donald Trump. Love you, Pookie.”

O’Sullivan asked, “Did you both vote for Trump?”

The men said, “Of course. Yes.”

O’Sullivan asked, “Where do you get most of your news and information? I know it’s not CNN.”

The unidentified man said, “Joe Rogan, the legend, man. Yeah. But mostly, like, social media. TikTok. That’s what everything spreads around, man.”

He added, “None of us kids, like, our age, like, really watch or want to read a newspaper.”

O’Sullivan asked, “Do you think it was a mistake for Harris to not go on Joe Rogan?”

Another male attendee said, “Probably, honestly. I think a long conversational talk is better than a debate honestly. You can see how a person actually interacts. Trump’s good at interacting. He doesn’t need a script.”

