CNN’s Jennings: ‘I Did Not Expect Hitler to Get So Many Meeting Requests’

Monday on CNN’s “Newsnight,” network contributor Scott Jennings reacted to the meetings President-elect Donald Trump hosted with President Joe Biden and MSNBC personalities Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski.

Jennings noted the campaign rhetoric labeling Trump and his supporters “fascists” and even in some cases as “Hitler.” He argued such meetings did not suggest that Trump was Hitlerian.

“I’m amazed,” Jennings said. “I did not expect Hitler to get so many meeting requests. First from Joe Biden, now from Mika and Joe. It’s amazing that literally, Hitler is getting all these meeting requests. And what it tells me, Professor, is that all the rhetoric that came from the left, from the Democrats, from the White House, from Kamala Harris and everyone else before the election.”

“All of the rhetoric, the fascism, the Hitler, the Nazi rally, it was all a bunch of BS,” he added. “They didn’t mean any of it. And if I were in the Democrat sort of rabble’s shoes, I would be looking at all my leaders and going, did you just BS me for an entire six weeks before the election?”

