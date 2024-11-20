Bill Clinton: Dems ‘Can’t Keep Asserting That Things Are Great in the Economy’, That’s Not True

During an interview with NPR released on Tuesday, former President Bill Clinton stated that Democrats “can’t keep asserting that things are great in the economy.” And that while there are some strong aspects to the economy, “we’re saddled with some cost of living challenges — which are not unique to the United States — but it’s pretty hard if you’re out there in the middle of the country and you’re working hard and you’ve got two or three kids and you have to watch every penny you make. And, secondly, the economic benefits of the current recovery have been widely shared where it has stuck. But it takes a while for people everywhere in the country to feel the benefits.”

Clinton said, [relevant remarks begin around 2:25] “I would say two things: I would say, we can’t keep asserting that things are great in the economy. In some senses, they are great. But, first of all, we’re saddled with some cost of living challenges — which are not unique to the United States — but it’s pretty hard if you’re out there in the middle of the country and you’re working hard and you’ve got two or three kids and you have to watch every penny you make. And, secondly, the economic benefits of the current recovery have been widely shared where it has stuck. But it takes a while for people everywhere in the country to feel the benefits. People are not economic engines alone. There [are] a lot of identity conflicts racing through our society now and through our world, and these culture wars topics still have enormous salience. And we Democrats have to learn to talk to people.”

Clinton also stated that identity gets too much focus.

