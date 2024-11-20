Homan on Deportations: ‘If You Don’t Have Consequences, They’re Going to Keep Coming’

Tuesday on FNC’s “Jesse Watters Primetime,” incoming Trump administration “border czar” Tom Homan reacted to Democrat pushback against President-elect Donald Trump’s deportation proposal.

Homan dismissed calls for amnesty and argued that consequences would deter illegal immigration.

“AOC is saying the answer is mass amnesty,” host Jesse Watters said. “I mean, it would save you a lot of work, but what do you say to her?”

“It’s ridiculous,” Homan replied. “You’re going to reward illegal behavior. If you reward amnesty, you’re never going to fix the border. This country is showing over and over again that if you don’t have consequences, they’re going to keep coming. Rewarding amnesty means millions of them are going to come saying, look, I can cross the border illegally. I can lose my case in front of an immigration judge, and I still get to stay. And that’s what people don’t understand. People say mass deportation is a bad thing. No, we just had historic illegal immigrant crisis on the border. Millions of people crossed the border illegally.”

“Every one of them committed a crime by crossing the border illegally,” he continued. “If you look at the immigration stats, nine out of 10 of them will get an order removal. They have to be executed because if we don’t execute those orders. Then what the hell are we doing, Jesse? Just shut down the immigration court. It doesn’t mean anything anymore. Take the Border Patrol off the border because there are no consequences. The law is clear. We’ll give you a due process. You can have your day in court. When you’re ordered move, you’re going to leave and we’re going to make you leave.

