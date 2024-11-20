Ray Kelly: Riley Murder ‘Inevitable’ When ‘Millions’ Come in ‘Unvetted’ Through ‘Open Border’

On Wednesday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Fox & Friends,” former New York City Police Commissioner Ray Kelly, who also served as Commissioner of the U.S. Customs Service and Under Secretary for enforcement at the U.S. Treasury Department under President Bill Clinton, stated that the murder of Laken Riley is an example of what happens “when you allow millions, literally millions of people to come across our borders unvetted,” and that the “open border” made a case like this “inevitable.”

Co-host Brian Kilmeade asked, [relevant exchange begins around 3:15] “Jose Ibarra was in New York City at [the] Roosevelt Hotel. And then we said, we want him out of here. So, they took a free flight, dropped him in Georgia, and he kills. What have you learned — what’s your takeaway from this?”

Kelly answered, “Well, when you allow millions, literally millions of people to come across our borders unvetted, this type of thing is going to happen. It is inevitable. The whole open border situation is just disgraceful, without any reason given, by the way, no reason given by the administration — the current administration as to why the border was open. They just let them in. And no reporter ever asked that question. Which is interesting in and of itself, why are we doing this?”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett