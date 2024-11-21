LA City Councilman Soto-Martínez: We Will Not Enforce Trump’s ‘Deportation Machine’

Los Angeles City Councilman Hugo Soto-Martínez said Thursday on MSNBC’s “José Díaz-Balart Reports” that the city of Los Angeles passed a sanctuary city ordinance, preventing the use of city resources for enforcing President-elect Donald Trump’s upcoming immigration plans.

Díaz-Balart said, “Would you explain to us what the definition of sanctuary city is for Los Angeles.”

Soto-Martínez said, “Yeah, I think we wanted to make it very clear that though the federal government has a lot of power over their resources, that the city of Los Angeles will not be collaborating or using any City resource to enforce his deportation machine because we feel it is important that, you know, that we empower folks here and know that they feel safe and we’re protecting families from when they come down the road.”

He added, “I think that we all agree that 99.9% of the folks that are here from other countries are very much like my family, who came here undocumented, and were street vendors for a long time, but they were able to buy their home and both of them are now citizens. My parents didn’t have the fear they were going to be deported when they were taking me to school or picking up groceries. And so we’re trying to protect 99.9% of the folks that fall within that category and not fall into the divisive tactics of this upcoming president.”

