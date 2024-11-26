CNN’s Scott Jennings Battles ESPN’s Cari Champion Over X Being ‘Most Politically Balanced Network’

CNN contributor Scott Jennings debated ESPN’s Cari Champion Monday on CNN’s “NewsNight” over X, formerly Twitter, being the most politically balanced network.

Partial transcript as follows:

AUDIE CORNISH: Now, Scott, I want to bring you in here because this kind of linked to [Victor] Orban, we don’t pull it from nowhere, there was a former member of the Hungarian Parliament who was writing in Politico, who kind of talked about this effort by that government and how specific it was in terms of purchasing media specifically for propaganda. Do you hear why they’re making that connection?

SCOTT JENNINGS: I mean, is the concern that certain media outlets would become propaganda arms of political ideologies? Don’t we already have that in this country at a large scale? Also I hear what you’re saying about X, I saw a survey this week, it’s now the most ideologically balanced user platform.”

CARI CHAMPION: Scott, Scott, stop, it’s too early. I just sat down. I’ve only been here for two minutes, you cannot say that. Who’s the source?

JENNINGS: We’ve reported on this network.

CHAMPION: It’s not accurate and you know it.

JENNINGS: OK. I’ll let you make your statement, but my point is —

CORNISH: Let me frame it a different way. The site changed radically, right? So whether you think the voices are somehow more balanced now, that’s fine. But no doubt Musk’s influence is profound and that you open it up and now you’re there with his opinion and he is now part of this administration.