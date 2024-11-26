Dingell: Capitol Bathroom Use Isn’t Issue, But Must Support Families with ‘Struggling’ Kids So They Can Follow ‘Experts’

On Monday’s “CNN This Morning,” Rep. Debbie Dingell (D-MI) stated that the debate over bathroom use in the Capitol “is a non-issue” “But I do wish we had some compassion, a little empathy for families who have a child who is struggling. I think that we need to be supporting the families so they’ve got the ability to go to the — with their parents, the doctors, the experts.” And the government shouldn’t be “complicating just a really tough situation further.”

Dingell said, [relevant remarks begin around 24:25] “So, first of all, I think it’s a total distraction. … Sarah has been very clear with her colleagues, she’s going to abide by the rules that Rep. Mike Johnson (R-LA) has put out, period. She’s not going to try to go in the ladies’ bathroom off the floor. … So, I do think this is a non-issue, as Nancy keeps saying, she’s going to fight for it, when it’s been made very clear, she’s going to abide by the rules that Speaker Johnson has put out there. But I do wish we had some compassion, a little empathy for families who have a child who is struggling. I think that we need to be supporting the families so they’ve got the ability to go to the — with their parents, the doctors, the experts. And government should not be making the lives miserable of — or complicating just a really tough situation further. And as far as Rep. Nancy Mace (R-SC) goes, for where Sarah’s going to use a bathroom on Capitol Hill, it’s a non-story, and I wish she’d abandon trying to make it headlines every day and do the job she was elected to do.”

