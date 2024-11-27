TX Lt. Gov.: Tariffs Would Hurt Some U.S. Companies, But Illegal Immigration, Fentanyl Are Worse

On Tuesday’s broadcast of Newsmax TV’s “The Record,” Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick (R) said that tariffs on Canada or Mexico would result in some pain on American companies in addition to some pain on Canadian and Mexican companies, but the costs of fentanyl coming into the United States and dangerous criminals coming across a porous border are worse.

Patrick said, “Whether it’s Canada or Mexico, Greta, they will not win the battle with us. They will not win the war with us. And tariffs, will that hurt, at some level, some companies on either side of the border? But what hurts more [is] the family of Jocelyn Nungaray, who was tortured and strangled and raped under a bridge in Houston by illegal immigrants or Laken Riley in Georgia or the countless people — as you’ve pointed out — who have died by fentanyl. These are lives that are being lost. And President Donald Trump has sent a clear message, you’re with us or you’re against us. And if you’re against us, then he’s going to bring down the hammer, rightfully so.”

He added that he wants to work with Mexico and they are big trading partners, but the U.S. also has to protect its citizens.

