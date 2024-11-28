Dem Rep. Jonathan Jackson: We Only Hear ‘About Efficiency’ from Trump, Not ‘Caring for People’

On Monday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “Way Too Early,” Rep. Jonathan Jackson (D-IL) stated that the incoming Trump administration’s agenda is “about efficiency and slash and burn and scare,” and wondered, “when are we going to hear the words of caring for people, when are we going to hear about uplifting people? That’s not on the agenda.”

Jackson said [relevant remarks begin around 30:35] that what members of the Trump administration are “going to find out is that it’s going to be very difficult and there’s a huge difference between building cars and rockets versus building up the people. And we’re going to maintain our focus on building up people. The money that has been put into the EPA to clean out all the lead service lines in the nation, the South Side of Chicago leads the nation in lead service lines, there are 100 cities that have this problem. So, we’re going to stay committed to protecting, defending, and building on our gains, also protecting the civil rights. All of this stuff about efficiency and slash and burn and scare, what about — when are we going to hear the words of caring for people, when are we going to hear about uplifting people? That’s not on the agenda. You cannot run government the way you run business.”

