Maria Cardona: Trump Is Trying to Take Credit for Biden-Harris Border Success

Democratic strategist Maria Cardona claimed Thursday on CNN’s “This Morning” that President-elect Donald Trump was attempting to take credit for the Biden-Harris administration’s success in stopping illegal crossings at the U.S.-Mexico border.

Host Jim Acosta said, “Donald Trump is now engaging in a very public back and forth with Mexico’s president over the border. On Wednesday, the president-elect wrote about a recent discussion that he had with Mexico’s President Claudia Sheinbaum Pardo saying she, quote agreed to stop migration through Mexico into the United States, effectively closing our border. But Mexico’s president does not seem to be agreeing with that characterization sort of throwing some cold water on her own statement about the call she said in part, ‘We reiterate that Mexico’s position is not to close borders, but to build bridges between governments and between peoples.'”

Cardona said, “I think that you’re going to see or we’re seeing something that we’re probably going to see moving forward, which is Donald Trump taking credit for things that he has never done. And what I mean by that is that you know, today, Jim, border crossings are less than they were when Donald Trump was in office four years ago. And that is because of the diplomacy of the Biden-Harris administration, because of the negotiations that they have put in place, because of the two executive orders that they did over the summer, one of which was strengthening asylum requirements, and the second one was expanding legal pathways. We all know that is the path forward for fixing our immigration system.”

