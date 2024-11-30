GOP Rep. Murphy: ‘Cutting Block Needs to Come’ for Med Schools Promoting DEI

On Friday’s broadcast of the Fox Business Network’s “Mornings with Maria,” Rep. Greg Murphy (R-NC) argued for cutting off taxpayer funds to medical schools that are promoting DEI policies and said that “the cutting block needs to come. And if these places don’t shape up, they’re going to be out of business. It is just ridiculous that we are using taxpayer money to fund political ideology and nonsense.”

Murphy said, [relevant remarks begin around 3:55] “Science is supposed to be objective. It’s not supposed to be politicized. We saw Fauci do it. We saw Pelosi do it. We saw Biden do it during the pandemic, bring politics into science. I will tell you, a day of reckoning is coming [taxpayer spending on projects promoting DEI] need[s] to be eliminated immediately, first day of his presidency. And I will say, it also [goes] to [a] warning to our medical schools, our residency programs that are pushing this nonsense, because they are creating — this is a real pain in my side, because this is a real issue that we’re creating our new doctors to be social justice warriors rather than physicians. So, look, the cutting block needs to come. And if these places don’t shape up, they’re going to be out of business. It is just ridiculous that we are using taxpayer money to fund political ideology and nonsense. We need to get back to merit, we need to get back to excellence, and we need to get back to what America has stood for, not this political nonsense being funded by the American taxpayer.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett