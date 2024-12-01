CNN’s Zeleny: ‘There Was Pressure’ from Biden Family for Joe to Pardon Hunter

On Sunday, CNN Chief National Affairs Correspondent Jeff Zeleny stated that it’s clear “there was pressure inside the family” for President Joe Biden to pardon his son, Hunter.

Zeleny said it’s “important to note that President Biden spent really the weekend with his son, Hunter and the rest of the family in Nantucket, where they always [g]o for Thanksgiving and this is a striking, really, ending to this Thanksgiving holiday. And with this statement from the White House we’re seeing tonight, it is an official document calling for a full and unconditional pardon for all crimes and punishments facing Robert Hunter Biden. … [T]he sentence that you read is so poignant, ‘I hope Americans will understand why a father and a President would come to this decision.’ We will see, of course, in the coming weeks and months and years, if Americans do understand that. … [C]learly there was pressure inside the family. We were told, really, in recent weeks, that Dr. Jill Biden, First Lady Jill Biden was very supportive of the President doing something like this. The President was not sure, but we clearly have seen now, he has come to this decision to pardon his son Hunter.”

