Dem Sen. Murphy: Biden Should Have Dropped Out of the Race Sooner

Senator Chris Murphy (D-CT) said Sunday on NBC’s “Meet the Press” that President Joe Biden should have withdrawn from the 2024 election sooner.

Murphy said, “I think some of the most important things that Joe Biden did were taking on the big corporations going after their monopoly power and helping consumers with some of the really egregious fees and gimmicks that those companies use to hurt us. I wish the Biden campaign and the Harris campaign talked more about what they did to break up corporate power. So I think Democrats need to be much more aggressive in making this case, that power has been concentrated and it needs to be returned to regular Americans. We need to be able to invite a lot of different Americans into the conversation regardless of whether they line up with Democrats on every single social and cultural issue. Let’s build a bigger tent.”

Host Kristen Welker said, “Very quickly, Nancy Pelosi said that President Biden stayed in this race too long. Should he have gotten out much sooner?”

Murphy said, “In hindsight, he made the decision to stand down. Yes, of course, it would have been better for President Biden to have made that decision earlier. I think there is no question about it.”

