Clyburn: I ‘Urged’ ‘Reticent’ Biden to Pardon Hunter, He Got Treated Unfairly for Gun That Was ‘Thrown Away’

On Tuesday’s broadcast of CNN’s “Laura Coates Live,” Rep. James Clyburn (D-SC) stated that he urged President Joe Biden, who “seemed to be a bit reticent about it,” to pardon his son, Hunter and said, “when you get prosecuted because you did not fill out a form to get a gun that you never used, that was even taken away and thrown away, and then you get prosecuted for it, to make it felonious, that, to me, is a problem.”

Clyburn said, [relevant remarks begin around 21:25] “I am absolutely okay with it. I don’t know how many people urged him to do so, but I did. … Because I know he was targeted. We all know that, but for the fact that he’s Joe Biden’s son, he would never have been taken through these gyrations. And so, I told him, the last time I talked to him.”

Clyburn added that this conversation was two weeks ago and said Biden “seemed to be a bit reticent about it, but I emphasized the fact that we, as fathers, have obligations to our children. Now, if Hunter had gone through a process like everybody else had gone through, I would not have this feeling. But when you get prosecuted because you did not fill out a form to get a gun that you never used, that was even taken away and thrown away, and then you get prosecuted for it, to make it felonious, that, to me, is a problem. And everybody I’ve talked to tell[s] me that nothing like this would happen to an ordinary person. And so, when people start saying that this looks like there are two levels of justice, no, no. I ask them to think about this again. I know of plenty of people who have not filled out forms correctly, and never get to this point. And so, Joe Biden needed to do, on his way out of office, what he could to protect his son.”

