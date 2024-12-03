Dem Rep. Ivey: Hunter Was Unfairly Treated, Could’ve Been Targeted by Trump, But Pardon Makes It Harder to Bash Trump

On Monday’s “CNN This Morning,” Rep. Glenn Ivey (D-MD) stated that Hunter Biden wouldn’t “have been prosecuted under most circumstances,” and President Joe Biden had “legitimate” fears that the Trump administration would go after his son, Hunter, unfairly, but the nomination will make it harder for Democrats to criticize President-Elect Donald Trump.

Ivey said, “I’ve got mixed views about it, frankly. I think that there is concern that the President legitimately had that the Trump administration and all this — the retribution tour stuff with respect to the Department of Justice and how he plans to use it against his enemies, I think there’s a legitimate concern about what that could lead to. And I think that’s part of why the President put in a ten-year stretch for the pardon term, because that should protect him against anything really up against — up to the statute of limitations, basically, for most offenses. On the other hand, though, I’ve got to say that, even though I don’t think Hunter Biden would have been prosecuted under most circumstances, a pardon at this point will be used, against, I think, Democrats who are pushing to defend the Department of Justice against politicizing it, which is certainly what President Trump plans to do — President-Elect Trump. And the Patel nomination…many of the other nominations, it looks like he’s going to try and use it in a way to go against and inflict retribution on people. And I think this sort of gives him ground to argue that both sides are doing the same thing. So, I know that there was a real strong sentiment and wanting to protect Hunter Biden from unfair prosecution. But this is going to be used against us when we’re fighting the misuses that are coming from the Trump administration.”

