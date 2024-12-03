Dem Rep. Ivey on Election: People Misunderstood ‘Where They Stood in the Economy’

On Monday’s “CNN This Morning,” Rep. Glenn Ivey (D-MD) said that the economy is good “and, in a lot of ways, the U.S. economy is the envy of the world. But there were a lot of individual people who just weren’t feeling it in their daily lives and at their kitchen tables.” And Democrats had flaws in messaging that led people “to misunderstand where they stood in the economy and who was going to help them more than the other party.”

While discussing the 2024 election, Ivey stated, “I think there were a couple of factors there: One was, I think, we spent too much time talking about how good things were from a macroeconomic standpoint, and — even though they are, frankly, and, in a lot of ways, the U.S. economy is the envy of the world. But there were a lot of individual people who just weren’t feeling it in their daily lives and at their kitchen tables. And so, I think they turned to the alternative, and that was Trump, unfortunately. Now, one of the things I think we could have done better there was communicate. I think, a lot of times, we passed landmark legislation that was helping people and will come to help people. Some of the — especially the [big infrastructure] projects will come to bear probably in the next year or two, so they take time to roll out. But people didn’t know all the particulars, So, they heard like initials, ARPA, and that kind of thing, but they didn’t know specifically what was going to benefit them, with one or two exceptions, like the prescription drug costs for insulin, for example. But, overall, I think they didn’t really know what we had done, and we didn’t do a great job of telling them. And that led them to misunderstand where they stood in the economy and who was going to help them more than the other party. And I think the Democrats have done a great deal to help, but I don’t think we got the message across.”

