Moskowitz: Most People Will See Hunter Pardon as a Parent Helping Their Child, Biden’s Had to Bury Two

On Tuesday’s broadcast of CNN’s “The Lead,” Rep. Jared Moskowitz (D-FL) stated that he doesn’t love the pardon of Hunter Biden or the precedent that it creates “but I get it from the parent level, especially in Joe Biden’s case, having buried two children before.” And he thinks most people will view the pardon as a parent helping their child.

Moskowitz said, “I don’t love the pardon, but I try to take a step back. I come from the city of Parkland, Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School. I watched parents bury their kids, and I think about President Biden having done that twice. One when one of his kids died young in a car accident, and then burying Beau Biden. And then I think about my two boys, and I think to myself as a father, not as a Congressman or a president, but as a father, if my son — or one of my sons made some really bad mistakes and got themselves into trouble, and I had the power to help them, would I not do that? Would a parent not do that? Would a parent not do everything they can within their power to help their child? It just so happens he’s the President. He has all the power. And that’s where I think, ultimately, most Americans look at this. If it was one of my kids and I could help my kid, I would help them. But obviously, I don’t love the pardon. I don’t love the precedent, but I get it from the parent level, especially in Joe Biden’s case, having buried two children before.”

