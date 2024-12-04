Charlamagne tha God: Biden ‘Didn’t Have to Volunteer that Lie’ About Pardoning Hunter

Radio host Charlamagne tha God said Wednesday on ABC’s “The View” that President Joe Biden should not have volunteered the “lie” that he would not pardon his son Hunter.

Co-host Joy Behar said, “Let me ask you something. The conversation about President Biden getting criticized for pardoning his son Hunter after repeatedly saying he would never do it, and a lot of people are saying that it’s hypocritical, et cetera. What’s your reaction.”

Charlamagne said, “All of the criticism is valid because, you know, Democrats stand on this moral high ground all the time, and, you know, they act so self-righteous. The reality, he didn’t have to say anything in regards to whether or not his son wanted to be pardoned. He could have said, hey, man, I’m not focused on that right now. Since they were calling Trump a threat to democracy and saying nobody is above the law but speaking about him, that’s what they were running on, so when he kept saying things like, ‘you know, nobody is above the law, I respect the jury’s decision in regards to my son.’ He didn’t believe that but he didn’t have to volunteer that lie to begin with.”

Co-host Whoopi Goldberg said, “I’m going to stop you for a second. Only because you don’t know that it was a lie.”

Charlamagne said, “Do you really think he changed his mind over Thanksgiving weekend?”

Goldberg said, “No, I think he changed his mind because he got sick of watching everybody else get over. And this is just my feeling because at some point you get to the place where you just go, so I’m just going to follow the straight and narrow always because that’s what’s expected of Democrats.”

Charlamagne said, “But that’s their fault.”

