Dem Sen. Murphy: We Should ‘Come After Elon Musk’ He ‘Made His Fortune Off of Taxpayers’

On Thursday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “Katy Tur Reports,” Sen. Chris Murphy (D-CT) questioned the effectiveness of the Department of Government Efficiency and stated that Elon Musk “basically has made his fortune off of government subsidies” and Democrats should “come after the insurance companies, the big defense companies that are all reaping huge amounts of money off of the government. Let’s come after Elon Musk, who’s made his fortune off of taxpayers.”

Murphy said, “I’m just not sure that [DOGE] has anything to do with breaking up the status quo. You’ve put a billionaire, who basically has made his fortune off of government subsidies in charge of deciding how the government should spend its money. This sounds like either a con job, in which Elon Musk comes out of this with his programs protected, and perhaps his competitors’ programs targeted or just a TV show. … So, yes, I think Democrats should put on the table how we think we can cut government. Let’s come after the drug companies, come after the insurance companies, the big defense companies that are all reaping huge amounts of money off of the government. Let’s come after Elon Musk, who’s made his fortune off of taxpayers. Democrats should be involved in the conversation about government efficiency. I just don’t know that this group has anything to do with actual, meaningful commonsense cuts. It may be about protecting billionaires from those cuts or it may just be about a publicity stunt.”

