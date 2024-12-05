FNC’s Turley: Biden Admin.’s Arguments on TN Puberty Blocker Ban Like Silencing of Dissenters on COVID

On Wednesday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Hannity,” Fox News Contributor and George Washington University Law Professor Jonathan Turley stated that the Biden administration’s arguments before the Supreme Court against Tennessee’s ban on puberty blockers for children were a lot like “the COVID period, where you couldn’t question what the CDC and others were saying about the six-foot rule or the efficacy of masks. There was a certain orthodoxy, that, if you questioned it, somehow, you must be in favor of COVID or you don’t care much about the lives of your fellow citizens.”

Turley said [relevant remarks begin around 2:50] that Justice Alito “said, I see studies on both sides here. I see arguments on both sides. But why do you think that we, nine non-doctors, non-experts should come in and make that decision for the states? This is a matter — a field in flux when it comes to the science, and that’s putting it lightly. There are many people that disagree significantly with what the administration was saying. And that’s why it really seemed reminiscent for many people of the COVID period, where you couldn’t question what the CDC and others were saying about the six-foot rule or the efficacy of masks. There was a certain orthodoxy, that, if you questioned it, somehow, you must be in favor of COVID or you don’t care much about the lives of your fellow citizens. There’s that same feel on this one that the justices tried to make clear that they have supported transgender rights. You have Chief Justice Roberts and Gorsuch who, just, in 2020, did that. But that doesn’t mean that the court should then take this entire matter away from states, parents, and others. Now, there [are] parents on both sides on this question, and they recognize that.”

