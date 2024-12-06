Adams: I Don’t Want to Deport People ‘Who Steal an Apple’, It’s ‘Surrender’ if We Lock Up Toothpaste

On Thursday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “Morning Joe,” New York City Mayor Eric Adams (D) stated that while he wants to see the city’s sanctuary city laws reformed, “for those who commit serious crimes in our city and those who are repeated offenders in our city, particularly violent crimes” “We’re not talking about those who steal an apple.” And also stated that “when you have toothpaste locked up,” it’s a “symbol of urban surrender.”

Adams stated, “I am looking forward to sitting down and speaking with the border czar next week. I believe we have a meeting on the 12th, and I want to hear the actual plan, how are we going to actually operationalize this plan? I have not been silent on my feeling[s] for those who commit serious crimes in our city and those who are repeated offenders in our city, particularly violent crimes. We’re not talking about those who steal an apple. We’re talking about those who are shooting at police officers, raping individuals, and I would like to hear the border czar’s plan on addressing that.”

Earlier, while discussing crime, he stated that “when you have toothpaste locked up, when you have people placing security measures on their cars, those are a symbol of urban surrender.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett