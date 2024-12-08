Trump: We Will Work with Democrats on DREAMers Plan

President-elect Donald Trump said Sunday on NBC’s “Meet the Press” that he will work with Democrats on DREAMers, immigrants residing in the U.S. unlawfully after being brought in by their parents, potentially staying in the United States.

Host Kristen Welker asked, “What about DREAMers who were brought to this country illegally as children? You said once in 2017 they shouldn’t be very worried about being deported. Should they be worried now?”

Trump said, “The DREAMers are going to come later, and we have to do something about the dreamers. These are people who have been brought here at a very young people and many are middle-aged people. They don’t even speak the language of their country. We will do something?”

Welker asked, “What does that mean?”

Trump said, “I will work with the Democrats on a plan. But the Democrats have made it very, very difficult to do anything. Republicans are very open to the DREAMers. The DREAMers, we’re talking many years ago; they were brought into this country many years ago. Some of them are no longer young people. And in many cases, they become successful. They have great jobs, in some cases, they have small businesses, some cases, they might have large businesses. We’re going to have to do something with them.”

Welker asked, “Do you want them to be able to stay? That’s what you’re saying.”

Trump said, “I do. I want to be able to work something out. It should have been able to work out over the last three or four years, and it never got worked out. Biden could have done it because he controlled Congress to a certain extent, right? He could have done something, but they didn’t do it. I never understood why. They always seemed to want to do it. I think we can work with the Democrats and work something out.”

