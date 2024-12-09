MSNBC’s Vance: Trump Is Sending Message to Supporters to ‘Use Violence, Commit Crimes’

MSNBC contributor Joyce Vance said Monday on MSNBC’s “The Beat” that by discussing pardoning the January 6 defendants, President-elect Donald Trump was sending a message to his supporters to “use violence” and “commit crimes.”

Political commentator Bill Kristol said, “JD Vance is someone who explicitly said he would not have done what Pence did and refuse to challenge the electors. The speaker of the House was someone, I believe, who tried to throw out the electors on January 6. Kash Patel looks like he will be confirmed, more Republican senators falling in line, as FBI director. He was at the Defense Department, involved in the internal government coup plotting that sort of complemented, preceded really the assault on the Capitol.”

He added, “It is unbelievable, from January 7 to even two years ago in a way we would have a presidency basically on the side of those who assaulted the Capitol and who tried to overturn the election four years later. It is actually shocking.”

Vance said, “You know, when you listen to these comments and watch these videos, what you are forced to consider is the message that Donald Trump is sending, because it is not just to the January 6 defendants, it is to the people he hopes will support him in this next term, and the message is, support me at all costs, use violence, commit crimes, I will take care of you. I find that to be deeply frightening.”

