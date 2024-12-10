David J. Harris: How Trump’s Economic Plan Will Create Wealth for Black Americans

On Tuesday’s “Alex Marlow Show,” Newsmax’s “The Pulse” host David J. Harris discussed how President-Elect Donald Trump’s economic plan will benefit black Americans.

Harris said, “He has an agenda for black Americans that, I think — the Democrats always say we’re the champions for black people, but they don’t do anything. It’s like, President Trump is a businessman, he’s not going to leave anybody out. I think that he sees an opportunity to create a wealth bracket inside the black community because of how the black community…they really are closely knit.”

