Huckabee: If Israel Doesn’t Destroy Syrian Chemical Weapons, the World Should

On Tuesday’s broadcast of NewsNation’s “Elizabeth Vargas Reports,” Mike Huckabee, President-Elect Donald Trump’s nominee to be the United States’ Ambassador to Israel, stated that the chemical weapons inside of Syria cannot fall into the hands of the rebels that have now taken power and the weapons must “be destroyed, and if Israel doesn’t do it, then the rest of the world should come in and do it as well.”

Huckabee began by saying that “we certainly have a critical national interest” in what happens in Syria, “but what we don’t have is a reason to get in the middle of two warring [factions], neither of which are good guys.”

Later, host Elizabeth Vargas asked, “So, how concerned are you that these chemical weapons in Syria might fall into the hands of these rebels?”

Huckabee answered, “Very concerned. We all should be. And it’s another reason that we should thank Israel for going in and trying to destroy those chemical weapons, because I don’t care who’s in charge of Syria, nobody needs to have their hands near chemical weapons. They need to be destroyed, and if Israel doesn’t do it, then the rest of the world should come in and do it as well.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett