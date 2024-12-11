Watch: GOP Rep. Van Drew Suggests Iran Behind East Coast Drone Sightings

During Wednesday’s broadcast of Fox News Channel’s “The Faulkner Focus,” Rep. Jeff Van Drew (R-NJ) said he had reason to believe Iran was responsible for the number of drone sightings along the U.S. East Coast.

The New Jersey Republican cited “high sources” during his declaration.

“Well, here’s the real deal, Harris — you know, I’m also on the Transportation Committee, on the Aviation Subcommittee, and I’ve gotten to know people,” he said. “And from very high sources, very qualified sources, very responsible sources, I’m going to tell you the real deal — Iran launched a mothership probably about a month ago that contains these drones. That mothership is off — I’m going to tell you the deal — it’s off the East Coast of the United States of America. They’ve launched drones. Everything that we can see or hear, and again, these are from high sources, I don’t say this lightly. Now, we know there was a probability it could have been our own government. We know it’s not our own government because they would have let us know.”

Van Drew continued, “It could have been some really glorified hobbyist or hobbyists that were doing something unbelievable. They don’t have the technology. But let’s pretend that’s possible. The third possibility was somebody, an adversarial country doing this. Know that Iran made a deal with China to purchase drones, motherships and technology in order to go forward. The sources I have are good. They can’t reveal who they are because they are speaking to me in confidentiality. These drones should be shot down.”

