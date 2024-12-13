Alex Marlow: Controversial Take on the Jay-Z Allegations

On “The Alex Marlow Show” on Friday, Breitbart Editor-in-Chief and host Alex Marlow discussed the allegations against Jay-Z.

Marlow said, “I think that there’s a chance what’s being alleged against him…is possible. But I don’t like that the person’s anonymous, I don’t like that it came out decades later, I don’t like that it came out after #MeToo, and I believe we have to have a society where people are innocent until proven guilty.”

