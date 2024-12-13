Ana Navarro Compares Trump’s Time Person of the Year Cover to Hitler, Stalin: ‘He’s in that Kind of Company’

Ana Navarro told her co-hosts Friday on ABC’s “The View” that President-elect Donald Trump’s selection as Time Magazine’s Person of the Year was akin to Adolf Hitler and Joseph Stalin sharing the same title.

Co-host Joy Behar said, “The editorial board of Time magazine just picked, you know who, Trump, as their person of the year yesterday. He celebrated by ringing the bell at the New York Stock Exchange.”

Co-host Sara Haines said, “Well I would say that Trump has always been really talented and bluster and and hype without always following through. His first campaign was marked by a wall he said he’d build and have Mexico pay for that never happened. So but when I was reading this one thing came to mind it might not be Democrats who are most disappointed by a Trump presidency it might be those people who voted for him.”

Navarro said, “Look for me. I was like, okay, at least this is a real Time Magazine cover. Because you remember he used to keep sharing a fake. Yes. He used to keep a fake Time Magazine cover with the fake ones that he used to keep in his in his country clubs. And also just so you know, it’s not always been great people that have been on the cover of Time. Right. It’s been people like Josef Stalin and Adolf Hitler and Khrushchev and Khomeini, so he’s in that kind of company as well.”

