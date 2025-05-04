Sheriff: Fatal Golf Cart Wreck Involving John Elway ‘Appears to be a Horrific Accident’

The tragic accident that killed Jeff Sperbeck, the friend and business partner of NFL legend John Elway, “appears to be a horrific accident,” at this point in their investigation, according to the Riverside County Sheriff.

Last Saturday night, following an after-party at the Stagecoach music festival in La Quinta, California, Sperbeck fell off the back of a golf cart driven by Elway. He struck his head on the asphalt, and paramedics were immediately called. The 62-year-old was immediately rushed to the hospital, where he was listed in critical condition.

Sperbeck died on Wednesday morning.

On Friday, Sheriff Chad Bianco announced that there is no cause to suspect criminal behavior at this point in the investigation. Specifically, Bianco pointed to the lack of suspicion of criminal activity from on-scene medical personnel.

“It is common practice for medical personnel, whether it be an ambulance personnel or hospital personnel or even fire personnel, to call us after the scene of an accident because something doesn’t look right,” Bianco said. “And this was not the case.”

Still, Bianco stressed that the investigators will examine all available evidence, including drone footage, witness statements, and other information, to conduct a thorough investigation.

“We’re doing everything we can to make sure that this is what it appears to be,” Bianco said, “and just an accident.”

Elway’s attorney, Harvey Steinberg, released a statement on Friday.

“This has been a terrible time for everyone involved, and our hearts continue to go out to the Sperbeck family.

“As John grieves this unimaginable loss,” he continued, “we appreciate the efforts of the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department. The investigation has confirmed what we already knew: this was a tragic accident, and sometimes things happen in life that we will never comprehend.”