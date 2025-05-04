NBC’s Mike Tirico Leaves Set of Kentucky Derby Broadcast Due to Food Allergy

NBC broadcaster Mike Tirico left the set during Kentucky Derby coverage on Saturday after he had a “significant reaction” to his nut allergy.

Ahmed Fareed took over for Tirico about an hour into the broadcast and told viewers Tirico was “feeling a little under the weather.”

“It is not like baseball. If the closer comes in, the starter can come back in the game. So, rest assured, when Mike’s feeling better, he’ll be back right here in this seat,” Fareed explained.

Tirico posted a follow-up on X later Saturday, saying, “Hate being a scratch after making the starting gate @KentuckyDerby. Just a significant reaction to my nut allergy.”

The 2025 Kentucky Derby marks Tirico’s ninth year covering the race for NBC. He has covered the U.S. Open and the 2024 Summer Olympics, and is the play-by-play announcer for Sunday Night Football.

The Spun noted that fans had become concerned about Tirico during the broadcast, and that his voice seemed “a little off.”

“Uh oh… is Mike Tirico dealing with a cold on Derby Day??” one viewer commented.

“Is something wrong with Mike Tirico, great announcer, but his voice seems a bit different or off #kentuckyderby #Derby2025 #Derby151,” said another.