DNC Cmte Member, Fmr. Harris Surrogate: ‘The Economy Is Ailing Under the Biden-Harris Administration’

On Saturday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Fox & Friends,” DNC National Finance Committee member and former Harris-Walz Campaign Surrogate Lindy Li stated that, currently, “the economy is ailing under the Biden-Harris administration.” And that while inflation has fallen, “cumulative price hikes are still eating away at people’s pocketbooks,” and people are “suffering.”

Li said, “Right now, the economy is ailing under the Biden-Harris administration. People are just — they’re suffering. Yes, inflation has come down, but cumulative price hikes are still eating away at people’s pocketbooks, and people are dying for a change. So, this is a — I think we’re about to embark on an entirely new era of prosperity, I certainly hope so. And, yeah, you can just feel it. Even in the last couple of weeks, Americans are celebrating, Trump’s approval rating is incredibly high, people are in support of his transition. The momentum is just tremendous and I’m speaking as a Democrat, and I’m feeling it as well.”

