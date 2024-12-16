Graham: If Republicans Don’t Secure the Border, We Will Lose Credibility

Monday on FNC’s “Hannity,” Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) urged his Republican colleagues to take President-elect Donald Trump’s perceived mandate on securing the border seriously.

According to the South Carolina Republican, failure to follow through on the border would cost the GOP credibility.

“[I] do not trust these people to tell me the truth and I can’t wait for President Trump to get into office,” he said. “We’ve got to secure that border. You’re talking about drones today but what about terrorists on the watchlist — the largest numbers ever? What about a broken border with 13 million people coming into our country? What about lack of a bed space to keep them in custody, having them turn to make having to turn them loose? What about the lack of agents to deport them? What about building the wall?”

“The number-one priority of the Republican Party should be to secure the border,” Graham added. “You had a piece right before I came on saying people trust Trump. World leaders are rallying around him. He has credibility. Let me tell you this: To the Republicans, if we do not deliver on the border, we are going to lose that credibility. It was the number one position of President Trump to secure our border on day one. If we do not do that one day when we are making a huge mistake.”

