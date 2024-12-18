GOP Rep. Norman: I’ll ‘Never’ Support Spending Bill with Debt Limit Increase, Need Disaster, Ag. Spending with Pay-Fors

On Wednesday’s broadcast of Bloomberg’s “Balance of Power,” Rep. Ralph Norman (R-SC) stated that a spending bill must include disaster relief funding and money for farmers, but that spending has to be totally offset by other spending cuts to programs from the Biden administration, but if the disaster relief and agricultural spending isn’t paid for, he wouldn’t support it and stated that he wouldn’t support one that raised the debt limit.

Norman said, “What it has to be to get my vote is to include disaster relief, include funding for the farmers, fully offset by the cuts that are needed to be what…we know of now in government, the programs that Biden put in that shouldn’t — that had a price tag that should never have been…[paid] for. And that’s not that hard. Now, if it’s just money that we borrow, printing from nowhere, no, I will never support it. And I don’t think the majority of the Freedom Caucus — or really, it’ll be interesting to see how the vote goes if this thing is just another spendthrift bill.”

Norman added that a debt limit increase in the bill would be “insanity” and he’d “never” support it.

