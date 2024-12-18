House GOP Budget Rep. Carter: We Need Disaster Relief, Ag. Spending Planks, There’s Stuff Trump Wants on Health Care

On Wednesday’s edition of NBC’s “MTP Now,” House Budget Committee member Rep. Buddy Carter (R-GA) argued that the disaster relief and agriculture provisions of the spending bill have to be passed and there are good provisions “particularly when it comes to the healthcare package, particularly when it comes to PBM reform, the middlemen that the President has spoken about.”

Carter said, “I’ve never seen the destruction that went along with Hurricane Helene. … This package contains disaster relief. Our people have to have it. I’m going to vote for this package because of the disaster relief, because of the healthcare reforms. It’s got a lot of good things in it. Yeah, I’d like to have pay-fors for everything, and we need to work on that. … Ag. is the number one industry in the state of Georgia, if we don’t get these farmers some relief now, they’re going to go out of business.”

Earlier, Carter stated that “we’ve got a lot of good wins in this legislation, and I hope people understand that, particularly when it comes to the healthcare package, particularly when it comes to PBM reform, the middlemen that the President has spoken about.”

