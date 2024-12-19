CNN’s Jennings: ‘Pretty Rich’ for Dems to Worry About Trump, Musk While Biden Is AWOL

Thursday on CNN’s “OutFront,” network contributor Scott Jennings was asked to react to Democrat and media hysteria over President-elect Donald Trump and tech mogul Elon Musk’s opposition to a spending deal.

Jennings noted that Joe Biden was still the president but described him as “AWOL.”

“As you hear the congresswoman, you know, she’s putting the blame for this squarely on Elon Musk first and foremost, and Trump after that,” host Erin Burnett said. “And that would be the timeline of how this played out. What do you say to her?”

Jennings replied, “She said, ‘Who’s the president right now? I mean, who’s the president-elect?’ But she asked the right question first. Who is the president right now? Joe Biden, who we rarely hear from in The Wall Street Journal reported today, has been diminished for the last four years. And we’ve had unelected people running around, running the federal government, apparently. So if that is what they’re worried about, if they’re worried about people who aren’t Donald Trump, you know, running the government or having influence, I wonder where they’ve been the last four years.”

“Now, this doesn’t excuse anybody’s behavior on Capitol Hill tonight, but I think it’s pretty rich for Democrats to be worried about people who aren’t Donald Trump having influence when the current president, a Democrat, is AWOL and apparently not able to execute the duties of the office,” he added.”

(h/t RCP Video)

