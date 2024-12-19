ICE Official: Sanctuaries Are Endangering Our Officers, Require Resources We Don’t Have

During a portion of an interview with NBC News aired on Wednesday’s “NBC Nightly News,” ICE Field Operations Assistant Director Todd Lyons stated that the agency needs more resources and when sanctuary jurisdictions don’t work with them, it strains their resources and that having to go out into the community because sanctuary jurisdictions don’t work with them, “puts our officers at risk.”

During a report on an ICE operation in the Boston area, NBC News Senior White House Correspondent Gabe Gutierrez stated, “On this day, it took about 16 ICE agents to arrest five immigrants who ICE says are undocumented, have criminal records, and had been released on bail by local jurisdictions instead of being turned over to ICE, each requiring 40 to 80 hours of surveillance beforehand.”

He then played a video where he asked Lyons, “Do you have enough resources to do this?”

Lyons responded, “No. No, we don’t. And that’s one of the problems, that, when jurisdictions don’t cooperate with us, we have to go out into the community, which puts our officers at risk.”

Lyons also said that they “don’t do large-scale roundups” and everyone they were going after on that day had been arrested for a felony or “egregious crime.”

