GOP Sen. Mullin: Schumer Holding the American People, Economy ‘Hostage’

Thursday, during an appearance on FNC’s “The Ingraham Angle,” Sen. Markwayne Mullin (R-OK) put the blame on Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) for the current impasse on a continuing resolution spending bill to keep the federal government open.

The Oklahoma Republican likened Schumer’s actions to holding the public and the economy “hostage.”

“[S]o the House Republicans just helped tank the spending bill,” host Laura Ingraham said. “You may have heard what Chip Roy said. He said, It’s just unconscionable to agree to raise the debt limit without certain structural reforms in place that would ultimately start cutting spending. Why is he wrong?”

“Well, first of all, what he’s wanting to do is put part of reconciliation,” Mullin replied. “What he doesn’t realize is that Schumer is wanting to hold the debt limit over President Trump’s head to negotiate on reconciliation, because Republicans in the Senate cannot pass reconciliation without having Democrat support, because it takes 60 votes. We can’t do it with just 51. We have to do — have 60. What Schumer is doing here is Schumer is going to hold the president, hold the American people and hold our economy hostage to make a lot worse deal moving forward.”

He continued, “Keep in mind, President Trump is art of the dealmaker. He understands what it’s going to take to do the job. He’s forward-thinking because he’s been there before. He knows that if he doesn’t get this debt limit now that, this is going to be held over his head, and he’s going to be blamed for possibly defaulting on our debt. Now think about that happens. You’re going to see the stock market crash, you’re going to see the currency devalue, and what President Trump ran on is getting America going again for the American people, get the economy going. MAGA, Make America Great Again. And these individuals that got elected, because MAGA now is going against the very man that got him elected, and it’s shameful.”

