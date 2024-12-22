Coons: Will Be ‘Difficult’ for Republicans to Pass Much of Trump’s Ambitious Agenda

Senator Chris Coons (D-DE) said Sunday on CNN’s “State of the Union” that after last week’s budget battle, it would be difficult for Republicans to pass President-elect Donald Trump’s agenda.

Co-host Dana Bash said, “We’ve heard Democrats touting what ended up happening in the early wee hours of yesterday morning as a victory over Donald Trump. But in the end, the bill that you all voted for didn’t include a lot of Democratic priorities that were initially in the deal with Speaker Johnson. So what does that portend about what’s going to come up? I mean, this fight is going to happen again in March.”

Coons said, “This is a predictor of what’s likely to happen. We’re not just going to have President-elect Trump as a billionaire rage-tweeting at 4 a.m. We’re going to have Elon Musk also injecting instability into how we tackle very complicated and important issues for our country. And while there’s going to be a majority with an R next to their name in the House and the Senate and a Republican in the White House, what we saw over the last couple of days is that they don’t agree with each other.”

He added, “I think we’re in for some really rough sailing, and it’s going to be difficult for them to pass much of President-elect Trump’s ambitious agenda on straight party-line votes. Democrats will have to be in the mix.”