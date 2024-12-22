GOP Senator-Elect John Curtis: I Will Speak Up When I Disagree with Trump

Senator-Elect John Curtis (R-UT) said Sunday on ABC’s “This Week” that he has no qualms about speaking up when he disagreed with President-elect Donald Trump.

Curtis said, “You know, it’s very important to me that President Trump is successful. I want to see him wildly successful, and I’ll be supportive of him when he’s talking about inflation and the economy and everything like that. But that doesn’t mean there won’t be moments when I disagree with him. And I think it’s very important to me and my constituents that — that at those moments that I feel comfortable speaking up.”

He continued, “I think me speaking my mind and, and me being up front makes the president a better president. And right now, I’m interviewing these nominees and I think people forget the advice part of advice and consent. I can’t advise the president if I haven’t thoroughly talked to these people, if I haven’t investigated everything about them, if I haven’t learned their strengths and their weaknesses. And I think I owe that to the president. And I think if the better job I do, the better president he will be.”

Curtis added, “And, Mr. President, from time to time, I’m going to disagree with you. And it will be respectful. And I think when I disagree with you, it will be helpful. And I hope you’ll listen to me.”

Follow Pam Key on X @pamkeyNEN