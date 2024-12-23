Blackburn: Trump Has a ‘Mandate’ to Deal with Panama Canal, Greenland

Monday on Fox News Channel’s “Hannity,” Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-TN) said voters gave President-elect Donald Trump a “mandate” to deal with the Panama Canal and Greenland.

Guest host Kellyanne Conway said, “Senator, I think many people have questions tonight about the Panama Canal, about Greenland, about President Trump issuing warnings about tariffs to comply or incentivize other countries’ behaviors. As a sitting United States senator, walk us through how this all works and why it’s important.”

Blackburn said, “Kellyanne, the American people have given President Trump a mandate. They are tired of our nation not putting Americans first. And we have seen the Biden administration have an America-last policy. So, when it comes to dealing with the Panama Canal and making certain that China is not being advantaged in this, and America disadvantaged, of course. Let’s put this issue on the table and talk about it.”

She added, “When you talk about securing our nation, that is where Greenland comes into the conversation, and being strategic and how we’re going to keep this nation safe. That is what Americans want to see. They want to see departments that are going to be run by people who are going to treat everyone by the same rule of law. And they’re going to have equal access, equal treatment, equal justice. So, President Trump has a mandate. It is going to be up to the U.S. House and the U.S. Senate, both in Republican control, to make certain that we take action, that we support President Trump, and that we get things done for the American people.”

